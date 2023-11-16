Few players in MLB history are as polarizing as Alex Rodriguez. One of the best players to ever play the game, A-Rod also became one of its most infamous. His legacy and reputation were forever tarnished after he admitted to steroid use in a 2009 interview.

Even though Alex Rodriguez openly admitted to using steroids, there is still a conversation surrounding whether or not he should be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Given his incredible accomplishments on the field, it is difficult to deny his talent, but his PED use will forever linger over his career.

It is nearly impossible to speak about A-Rod's Hall of Fame eligibility without having a small, or in some cases large amount of personal bias involved in an opinion. Enter artificial intelligence, which is able to scour the internet to form its own informed answer to questions.

"The PED era has left a lasting stain on baseball, and voters must carefully weigh a player's contributions against the ethical considerations surrounding their career." - ChatGPT

We asked the ever-popular ChatGPT whether or not the controversial infielder deserved a spot in the Hall of Fame. Needless to say, even the artificial intelligence struggled to separate his statistics from his PED usage.

"While there's no denying Alex Rodriguez's remarkable on-field accomplishments, including numerous accolades and impressive statistical achievements, the cloud of PED allegations and admissions casts a shadow over his legacy." - ChatGPT

ChatGPT claims that Alex Rodriguez's integrity is equally as important

Although artificial intelligence has understood the number of accomplishments that A-Rod achieved as a player, like many Hall of Fame voters, it has been unable to separate the player from the controversies.

"The Hall of Fame is not just about numbers; it's also about character, sportsmanship, and the impact a player has had on the game. Rodriguez's involvement with PEDs raises questions about the integrity of his achievements and whether he gained an unfair advantage over other players who chose to compete clean." - ChatGPT

While PED use and Hall of Fame eligibility should be a straightforward conclusion, the former New York Yankees star was simply one of the best who ever played the game. But this raises yet another question in the curious case of Alex Rodriguez: how much did performance-enhancing drugs alter his numbers?

There is a realistic shot that given Rodriguez's natural talent, he could have reached the Hall of Fame without the use of steroids. Although his numbers may have been skewed, for top-tier talents such as he and Barry Bonds, how much of that production was the direct result of PED usage will never truly be known.

"For a player to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, they should not only excel statistically but also serve as a positive and honorable representative of the sport. Considering the importance of upholding the values of the game, I would be hesitant to endorse Alex Rodriguez's induction into the Hall of Fame." - ChatGPT