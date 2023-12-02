It is impossible to deny the significance of Alex Rodriguez and Pete Rose in the world of baseball. However, they may be most known for getting into trouble with the league. Their decisions have stuck with them for their careers and have caused them tons of problems.

While publically stating he was clean, Rodriguez admitted to using PEDs to the DEA. Conversely, Rose was caught gambling on games when he was a player/manager for the Cincinnati Reds.

AI decides who between Alex Rodriguez and Pete Rose should make the Hall of Fame

AI (Google Bard) has chosen Alex Rodriguez to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame out of the two players. It believes Pete Rose's decision to gamble on the sport as a member of the Reds far outweighs using PEDs.

Alex Rodriguez's off-field actions, while serious, do not overshadow his on-field achievements to the same extent that Pete Rose's do" - AI Google Bard.

"No gambling" was one of the biggest rules in baseball. Signs were scattered across all stadiums urging people not to gamble on the sport. The signs clearly stated that anybody who bet on the game would be banned for life.

Rose has never come clean about the exact nature of his gambling, and he has not shown any remorse for his actions. This does not sit well with those working in the industry.

"Rose's betting on baseball while managing directly compromised the integrity of the game, and his actions have had a lasting negative impact on the sport" - AI Google Bard.

"Rodriguez's use of PEDs, while also a violation of the rules, did not have the same direct impact on the integrity of the game" - AI Google Bard.

AI believes gambling on the sport far outweighs using performance-enhancing drugs.

Rose's decisions left him banned from the sport of baseball entirely. He has asked to be reinstated, but it has been to no avail. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected the application in 2015.

"Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to induct Pete Rose or Alex Rodriguez into the Baseball Hall of Fame is a complex one that involves weighing the significance of their on-field achievements against the severity of their off-field actions" - AI Google Bard.

"However, based on the analysis provided, I believe that Alex Rodriguez is the more deserving candidate" - AI Google Bard.

