In a quest to unravel the mysteries behind the New York Yankees' recent struggles, we at Sportskeeda turned to Google Bard for answers. The burning inquiry: Is Brian Cashman, the Yankees' general manager, the primary culprit behind the team's fall from grace? The response was surprisingly nuanced.

After finishing fourth in the AL East this year, the New York Yankees find themselves at a crossroads, urgently in need of a turnaround. The franchise has notably fallen short of reaching the World Series for over a decade, casting a shadow over its once-dominant legacy.

Here's what Google Bard had to say about Brian Cashman's role in the New York Yankees' downfall

The AI acknowledged that Brian Cashman has often found himself in the crosshairs of criticism. It iterated that there is a heavy debate on Cashman's performance as GM. Some fans and analysts place the blame squarely on Cashman's shoulders.

However, the AI also stated that some others vehemently defend his track record, attributing the team's downturn to a myriad of factors.

It wrote:

"Brian Cashman, the general manager of the New York Yankees, has been a polarizing figure in recent years"

The AI's response highlighted criticisms targeting Cashman's management approach, specifically the over-reliance on free-agent acquisitions that resulted in an imbalanced roster.

The discernible absence of left-handed bats further underscored the team's shortcomings. The team's composition, perceived as top-heavy with high-priced stars, has fueled the narrative of Cashman as the architect of the decline of the Yankees.

"One of the most common criticisms is that he [Cashman] has been too reliant on free agents and has not done enough to develop young talent."

Conversely, the AI highlighted Cashman's history of constructing championship-caliber teams, emphasizing his instrumental role in the Yankees securing four World Series titles.

This historical success stands as a testament to Cashman's prowess in assembling winning squads. Defenders of Cashman's legacy contend that factors beyond his control, including injuries and strokes of misfortune, have played pivotal roles in the team's recent struggles.

"The Yankees' struggles are not entirely Cashman's fault, that other factors such as injuries and bad luck have also played a role", Google Bard suggested.

The AI provided additional insights into potential contributing factors, adding complexity to the narrative surrounding the Yankees' challenges. These include:

#1. Injuries: The New York Yankees have faced a relentless onslaught of injuries, depriving them of key players and significantly undermining their competitive edge.

The impact of injuries was poignantly felt, with notable setbacks such as Anthony Rizzo's concussion and ongoing health concerns surrounding Aaron Judge. These developments were particularly disheartening in 2023, as crucial contributors succumbed to long-term injuries, dealing a severe blow to the team's aspirations.

"They [Yankees] lost several key players to long-term injuries", the AI rationalized.

#2. Lack of pitching depth: The Yankees' pitching staff has encountered turbulence, marked by the starting rotation's inconsistency and a once-reliable bullpen faltering.

The team's challenges in close games have underscored the critical need for pitching depth. Despite the notable achievement of having the 2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole in their ranks, the overall performance of the Yankees' bullpen and starting rotation, excluding Cole, has been abysmal.

#3. Changes in the game: Baseball's landscape has evolved rapidly, with analytics and player development becoming integral to success. The Yankees, at times, have been perceived as slow to adapt to these changes, placing them at a disadvantage compared to their more progressive counterparts. Notably, the franchise has lagged in adopting analytics, placing them behind other teams in terms of player development.

The AI stated:

"The game of baseball has changed significantly in recent years, and the Yankees have not always adapted to these changes as quickly"

Finally, the AI conveyed that time alone will disclose whether Brian Cashman can engineer a resurgence and steer the Yankees back to the World Series.

