We asked AI to cast an MLB star in the lead role of 'Moneyball' (and its pick was totally unexpected)

Moneyball is a fascinating sports comedy-drama film based on the Oakland Athletics' unorthodox scouting methods that initially seemed like a laughing stock but eventually proved to be otherwise.

Billy Bean, the lead role portrayed by actor Brad Pitt, is a general manager who takes an unconventional approach to build a competitive roster with limited resources.

Beane's strategy was based on sabermetrics, an analytical approach to baseball, pioneered by Bill James in the 1980s. Beane's choice to adopt sabermetrics caused some friction inside the A's organization, but it proved effective in the end.

According to Screen Rant, another important character, Peter Brand, is largely believed to be a fictional version of former A's executive Paul DePodesta, though there were some conflicts.

To make an interesting observation, we asked Google Bard, an AI programming tool, to pick MLB stars who could fill in as the lead role in the Moneyball movie, and, as expected, it didn't disappoint.

Four MLB stars who could be cast in the lead role of "Moneyball"

1) Mike Trout

Google Bard found former AL MVP, Mike Trout, to seamlessly fit in the role of Billy Beane, given his high baseball IQ. His charismatic personality adds to the flair required in the character.

2) Mookie Betts

Next in line is LA Dodgers' leadoff hitter, Mookie Betts. Given his work on the plate, Google Bard finds him a good cast for the lead role of Beane.

3) Aaron Judge

According to Bard, another seamless lead role fit would be the New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge. His humble and down-to-earth personality matches the trait of Billy Beane.

4) Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and former NL MVP Christian Yelich's intensity can match Billy Beane's character in the movie, as per AI. Moreover, his baseball IQ sets him apart from others.

