We asked AI to decode spirit animals of MLB stars (and get prepared for cuteness overload)

MLB players often get linked to many spirit animals because of their on-field actions, controversies, and nature. A spirit animal is a unique symbol that represents who you are deep down. It reflects your personality and spiritual traits. This symbolic animal has special qualities that resonate with you and can offer advice and support in various aspects of your life.

MLB Fans really love their favorite players, and some might even wonder which spirit animals could represent these players based on their on-field heroics and personalities.

In one such instance, we used Google Bard, an artificial intelligence tool, to decode the spirit animals of our MLB stars.

Five spirit animals of MLB stars, according to AI:

Aaron Judge: Grizzly Bear

New York Yankees' outfielder Aaron Judge is known for his strong, powerful, and leadership qualities. A grizzly bear spirit animal mirrors Judge's towering presence and the big impact he makes when batting and playing in the outfield.

Shohei Ohtani: Wolf

Two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani seamlessly merges the skills of a pitcher and a powerful hitter. A wolf spirit animal aptly represents Ohtani's distinct and versatile abilities in both pitching and hitting.

Mookie Betts: Cheetah

Mookie Betts, the standout player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is renowned for his speed and agility. A cheetah, as his spirit animal, represents Betts' rapid reflexes, lightning-quick base running, and swift fielding abilities.

Freddie Freeman: Lion

According to AI, Freddie Freeman, the first baseman for the LA Dodgers, is a true leader on the field. Similar to a lion, Freeman serves as a leader and protector, offering stability and guidance to his teammates. Lions are renowned for their courage and steadfast determination. Freeman is a tenacious competitor who never shies away from challenges. He prioritizes team success over his own.

Mike Trout: Eagle

According to AI, Mike Trout, the Los Angeles Angels' renowned player, identifies with the eagle as his spirit animal, embodying strength, vision, and leadership. This selection reflects Trout's exceptional talent, steadfast focus, and his capacity to overcome challenges, enabling him to reach new heights.

