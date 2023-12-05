We asked AI to guess Shohei Ohtani's 'Spotify Wrapped' compilation (and its reply is a home run of surprises)

There is arguably no bigger star in baseball than Shohei Ohtani. The two-way phenom may be one of the best players in the MLB; however, no matter how much success he has had, he remains humble and down to earth. The Japanese sensation is on the verge of signing the richest contract in MLB history, yet he has not let his generational talent and wealth get over his head.

Many of Shohei Ohtani's teammates have commented on his kind-hearted nature. Lucas Giolito recently said in an interview that during his time with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani would make jokes with everyone in the locker room, even though English is not his primary language.

"I just want to find a nice girl who looks at me like Lucas Giolito looks at Shohei Ohtani" - @SpookyScioscia

Although he has yet to sign his big deal, fans are scouring the internet to learn everything they can about the "unicorn." To assist curious fans, we asked Google Bard, an artificial intelligence program, to build his Spotify Wrapped list for the 2023 season.

The top 5 songs and artists on Shohei Ohtani's Spotify Wrapped list created by Google Bard

Google Bard gave a detailed response about Ohtani's potential Spotify Wrapped list. The program predicted multiple bits of information about Ohtani's top artists, songs, genres, and potential devices that he may have used to catch up on his favorite tunes.

When it came to the top five songs and artists on Ohtani's Spotify Wrapped, Google Bard chose both lists, with the order of the top song list matching the order of the top artist list.

Rank + Song Artist 1. Baba Nan Desu Ka Da Pump 2. Utagoe no Harmonia Greeeen 3. Lemon Kenshi Yonezu 4. Gurenge LiSA 5. Hikari Are Daichi Miura

Google Bard has made a hypothetical Spotify wrap for Ohtani

During his time with the Los Angeles Angels (if he does not re-sign there), Ohtani built a reputation for being upbeat and friendly to many in the organization.

Google Bard estimated that 50% of his music choices would be "upbeat/energetic," 30% would be "emotional," and 20% would be "chill" based on his nature and personality.

