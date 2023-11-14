We asked AI if the Houston Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title? (& the answer may not be what you think)

Years after the Houston Astros' 2017 World Series win, a lingering cloud of controversy surrounds the legitimacy of their triumph. In a surprising revelation, an MLB investigation in January 2020 proved that the Houston Astros had illicitly stolen signs throughout the season.

This report casts an immense shadow of doubt over their victorious campaign. Furthermore, a question reverberated throughout the baseball world: Should the Astros be stripped of their title? We, at Sportskeeda, turned to ChatGPT for insights, exploring arguments on both sides of this heated debate.

Asking an AI for its perspective might seem unconventional, but its ability to provide nuanced arguments from both camps makes it a valuable resource. The response proved more intricate than expected, as the AI provided arguments made by people both in favor and against the proposition.

Key arguments provided by AI on whether the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title

In favor of the motion:

#1. Maintaining the game's integrity

The AI suggested that supporters of stripping the Astros' title argue that doing so is essential to preserve the fairness and sanctity of baseball. This argument is grounded in the belief that any form of cheating undermines the fundamental principles of the sport.

"Stripping the title would be a way to address this issue and send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.", the AI stated.

#2. Deterrence for future offenses

AI also indicated that advocates for stripping the title believe a severe punishment is necessary. It would discourage other teams and players from engaging in similar misconduct in the future. The argument centers on sending a clear message about the gravity of rule violations. The AI noted:

"A more severe punishment would emphasize the seriousness of violating the rules."

#3. Establishing a precedent

According to the AI's suggestions, some also argue that while vacating a title is a drastic step, it might be worthwhile. It would successfully establish a precedent for dealing with cheating in the major leagues. This perspective emphasizes the need for a strong response to maintain the credibility of the sport.

"It would establish a precedent for dealing with egregious instances of cheating at such a high level", the AI suggested.

Against the motion:

#1. Concerns about consistency

According to the AI, opponents of vacating the title express concerns about establishing a precedent that could influence the outcomes of other championships. There could be questions about whether similar actions would be taken in other cases of rule violations.

"Opponents of vacating the title argue that changing the outcome of past championships sets a challenging precedent."

#2. Impact on players and fans

The AI emphasized the concerns of critics who oppose stripping the title, particularly focusing on the potential impact it might have on players. There are reservations, contending that retroactively penalizing players and fans who experienced the championship for the actions of a few individuals is unwarranted.

The AI asserted:

"Some argue that the players and fans who experienced the championship should not be punished retroactively for the actions of a few individuals."

#3. MLB's decision as final judgment

The AI also stated that fans opposing the stripping of the title frequently point towards Major League Baseball's decision not to vacate the championship. Their argument centers on the belief that the league, having conducted its investigation, has already issued the final judgment on the matter.

"Those against stripping the title often point to the league's decision as the final judgment."

Deciding whether the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title involves a deep understanding of sports ethics. However, the AI's insights, drawn from diverse perspectives, have done a great job of highlighting some of the intricacies of this contentious issue.