We asked AI to predict the 2024 AL Cy Young winner (& it picked a fan-favorite)

After the 2023 season, MLB named Gerrit Cole the AL Cy Young Award winner. It was the first of his career, while Blake Snell won his second on the National League side of things.

Cole had an impressive season, going 15-4 on the year with a 2.63 ERA and a league-leading 7.4 WAR. Snell compiled a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA over the course of 180 innings pitched.

Pitching is a big talking point during the offseason, with an influx of quality arms on the open market. So, we asked AI to predict next season's AL Cy Young Award winner.

AI likes Gerrit Cole to repeat as an AL Cy Young Award winner during the 2024 season

AI Google Bard picked Gerrit Cole to repeat as a Cy Young Award winner next season. If he were to win his second next season, it would put him in an elite list of pitchers, including all-time greats Pedro Martinez, Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson, to name a few.

AI points to Gerrit Cole's "recent dominance" alongside his "recent dominance." During his last four seasons with the Yankees, Cole has yet to finish the season with a losing record.

AI also sees Cole as an elite player at the position. It is crazy to think Cole has only won one Cy Young Award in his career. Before last season, he was considered one of the best pitchers in history not to have won it.

During the 2023 season, Cole was among the few bright spots in the Yankees rotation. Pitchers had problems getting and staying healthy, which made Cole's start even more important.

Cole became just the sixth Yankees pitcher to win the award. That statement seems outlandish given the history of stars that have pitched on the mound at Yankee Stadium.

General manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have often stated how impressed they are with the dedication he has to his craft. And it would not surprise them to see him continue down this path of dominance for years.

AI has pointed out that a dark horse could emerge at any point during the season. It is still unclear where Yoshinobu Yamamoto will sign in the next few weeks, and some frontline starters are still free agents.

Despite this, AI believes Gerrit Cole has a legitimate shot at retaining his AL Cy Young Award during the 2024 MLB season.

