In recent seasons, the American League MVP race has pretty much been a neck-and-neck battle between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. The two superstars have both won the award, with Ohtani winning it twice as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, picking up the second of his career this past season.

Ohtani and Judge are arguably the two most famous players in the MLB, making the American League MVP race exciting and polarizing.

Fans and experts have their own biases when asked which player will win the American League MVP. This is the reason we went to artificial intelligence: to have an unbiased opinion on who may be crowned the 2024 AL MVP.

Google Bard believes Shohei Ohtani will win the 2024 American League MVP

Google Bard has pointed out several aspects about Shohei Ohtani that make him its choice for the 2024 AL MVP. The program believes Ohtani's versatility and proven track record make him the best candidate for the award in 2024.

There are two main flaws in Google Bard's 2024 American League MVP Award prediction

Under normal circumstances, Google Bard's prediction would go over without a problem. However, the program did not take into account two major factors about Shohei Ohtani heading into the new season.

First off, part of the AI's explanation of why it chose Ohtani over Aaron Judge was his two-way versatility. This will be a major talking point throughout the year, as Shohei is not expected to pitch at all next season.

"Shohei Ohtani is done pitching for the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a torn UCL. What do we know about the injury? What could it mean as he enters free agency? And how could it impact Ohtani's future as a two-way sensation? @BenLindbergh"

Secondly, and most importantly, there is no guarantee that Ohtani will sign with a club in the American League, which would make it impossible for him to win the award. The Japanese star has been heavily linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which would take him to the National League.

