We asked AI to predict Adolis Garcia's 2024 season with the Rangers (& Texas fans are going to like its reply)

Adolis Garcia is going to remain a member of the Texas Rangers for the foreseeable future as the two parties reached an agreement on a two-year extension. The hard-hitting outfielder avoided going to arbitration by signing a $14,000,000 contract, which could jump to $20,250,00 based on the results of MVP voting.

The extension will keep Adolis Garcia under contract until the 2025-2026 offseason when he will be entering his final offseason arbitration eligibility. Now that Garcia will keep himself locked into the mighty Texas Rangers lineup, the 30-year-old should continue to provide the team with raw power in the middle of the order.

"Adolis Garcia and the Rangers have agreed to a new 2-year deal to avoid arbitration, per multiple reports" - @MLBONFOX

The World Series hero is coming off one of the best playoff runs in MLB history, setting a new record for home runs in a single postseason. The Cuban superstar hit a record 22 home runs en route to the Rangers winning their first World Series title in franchise history.

So what should Texas Rangers fans expect from the outfielder in 2024? In order to best predict how Adolis Garcia will perform this season we turned to the artificial intelligence program Gemini. This allows an unbiased prediction of how Garcia will perform in 2024.

Gemini believes that Adolis Garcia could be in store for his first All-Star selection in 2024

The artificial intelligence program believes that Garcia should continue to thrive in 2024 for a number of reasons. One reason Gemini believes Adolis may earn his first All-Star selection this upcoming season is an improvement at the plate. While he will remain an elite home run hitter, the program expects his batting average could see a bump, which could finish in the .255-.260 range.

Gemini believes that Garcia can earn his first All-Star nod in 2024

Another reason why the artificial intelligence program believes that Garcia could excel again in 2024 is the star-studded cast around him. The Texas Rangers have one of the most potent lineups in the MLB thanks to the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semin, Josh Jung, and Nathaniel Lowe.

Thanks to this supporting cast, Adolis should continue to post elite numbers in the RBI and run-scored categories. The artificial intelligence did however mention that while an MVP campaign could be possible, it appears unlikely.

