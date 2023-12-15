Alex Bregman has been a core member of the Houston Astros since entering the league in 2016. He has been with the team for their two recent World Series victories in 2017 and 2022 and is considered a key in their lineup.

However, Bregman's future with Houston is a mystery. He is expected to become a free agent after the conclusion of the 2024 season. His name has even popped up alongside trade talks this offseason, but that seems unlikely.

With Bregman's future shrouded in mystery, we asked AI its thoughts on the situation, and its answer may not be what fans were hoping for:

AI believes the Astros will move on from Alex Bregman

AI Google Bard does not see Alex Bregman staying with the Astros beyond the 2024 season. Its reasoning revolves around the expected large contract, the team looking to lock up Jose Altuve, and the Astros' history of letting stars walk:

"Contract negotiations: Bregman is expected to command a large contract in free agency, potentially exceeding the Astros' desired budget or offer limit," - AI Google Bard.

Bregman is one of the top third basemen in the league and will gain attention from various teams if he hits free agency. He already signed a five-year, $100 million deal in 2020 and would likely want something similar:

"Recent reports: Several sources, including USA Today's Bob Nightengale, have suggested that the Astros are more focused on securing Jose Altuve to a long-term deal and are less optimistic about retaining Bregman," - AI Google Bard.

The Astros' current focus is signing Altuve to a long-term deal. He is the heart and soul of the team, and they do not want to lose him. While Alex Bregman is a key player, retaining Altuve remains more important:

"Precedents: The Astros have a history of letting key players walk in free agency, such as Carlos Correa and George Springer, when contract negotiations reach an impasse," - AI Google Bard.

AI sees the recent history of letting Carlos Correa and George Springer walk in free agency. It believes the same thing will happen to Bregman if the two sides do not get any closer in negotiations:

"While there's always a chance for a surprise turn of events, the current situation and available information suggest that Bregman will likely seek a new opportunity elsewhere after the 2024 season," - AI Google Bard.

All the signs point to this being the last season of Alex Bregman wearing a Houston Astros jersey. As a fan-favorite and core member of the club, this is not good news.

