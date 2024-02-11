We asked AI to predict if the Astros will extend Kyle Tucker's contract (& its reply won't please Houston fans)

Kyle Tucker agreed to a $12 million contract with the Houston Astros to avoid arbitration for 2024 earlier this offseason. The two-time All-Star will be starting his seventh season in the Houston outfield since he joined the team in 2018.

In 2023, Tucker played 157 games and had impressive stats, including .284/.369/.517 slash line, 112 RBIs, 29 home runs and a .886 OPS. He also won a Silver Slugger award and has five postseason experiences.

Given that Tucker will be a free agent after the 2025 season, the Astros could entertain the possibility of trading him for a healthy return of prospects in case they fail to agree to an extension with him.

We asked Google Gemini to predict if the Astros will extend Tucker’s contract. Some Houston fans may find its reply surprising.

AI predicts Kyle Tucker's future with the Astros

Google Gemini leaned towards "no" when asked to predict if the Astros will extend Kyle Tucker’s contract.

According to AI, Houston has a reputation for being cautious with long-term contracts. Especially after keeping their star player, Jose Altuve, with a five-year, $125 million contract, they are unlikely to pursue another multi-year extension for Tucker.

However, Gemini also believes that the Astros may reconsider Tucker's contract later on, as he still has an arbitration year left before his free agency. Whether he gets a contract extension will depend heavily on his performance in 2024.

If the Astros win another World Series and Tucker plays a pivotal role in it, expect them to do whatever it takes to keep him in Houston.

