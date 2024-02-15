We asked AI to predict if Blake Snell can defend his Cy Young Award in 2024 (& its reply isn't going to please some fans)

The question on everyone’s mind as the 2024 MLB season approaches is whether Blake Snell can successfully defend his Cy Young Award. We turned to Gemini AI for insights, and its response might not sit well with some fans.

The AI predicts a challenging journey for Snell to retain his Cy Young title. Despite his stellar performance under pressure in the previous year, replicating that success could prove difficult. Gemini AI anticipates regression, especially considering the stronger competition in the National League this season.

Blake Snell, who recently secured his second Cy Young Award while playing for the San Diego Padres, has been facing uncertainty throughout the MLB offseason. The left-handed pitcher dominated the 2023 season with a 14-9 record, leading in key statistics like ERA, adjusted ERA, and opponent batting average. However, Gemini AI’s cautious outlook suggests that repeating such excellence might be a formidable task.

The AI’s prediction comes amidst Snell‘s status as one of the top free agents still in the market. Projections indicate a potential $150 million, six-season contract for the pitcher. The Cy Young accolade undoubtedly boosts Snell’s market value, but concerns about consistency and durability linger.

Recent news on Snell underscores the dichotomy of opinions regarding the pitcher’s worth. While recognized for his two Cy Young Awards, there are reservations about his performance consistency and injury history. The debate centers on whether Snell, with a 2023 National League Cy Young in hand, is a high-risk, high-reward investment for teams eyeing playoff success.

Potential suitors for Snell include contending teams seeking an impactful starter for the postseason. The New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Angels are among those reportedly in the mix. However, the Nationals, despite not appearing ready to compete in 2024, could be a dark horse in the race for Snell’s services.

As the MLB offseason unfolds, the fate of Blake Snell and his Cy Young defense remains uncertain, leaving fans awaiting the start of the 2024 season to witness the unfolding drama on the baseball diamond.

