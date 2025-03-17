We asked AI to predict how Brewers will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Jackson Chourio

It will be an interesting season for the Milwaukee Brewers. After winning the National League Central division last year, the Brew Crew was eliminated in the NL Wild Card Series by the New York Mets. Despite being one of the top teams in the NL last year, Milwaukee was relatively quiet this offseason, which has left some doubt over how they may fare in 2025.

The Milwaukee Brewers made several smaller moves this offseason to round out the roster around their stars Christian Yelich, William Contreras, and Jackson Chouiro. The club said goodbye Devin Williams, trading him to the New York Yankees in exchange for starter Nestor Cortes Jr. and speedy infielder Caleb Durbin.

Baseball is unpredictable, which makes it difficult to predict how a team will perform in any given season. In order to best project how Milwaukee will do in 2025, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Gemini to predict how the club will do.

AI believes Jackson Chourio will be a key factors for Milwaukees success in 2025 (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

One of the key factors for Milwaukee this season will be the continued development of Jackson Chourio. The outfielder proved why he is considered one of the top young players in baseball in 2024, posting an impressive .275 batting average with 21 homers, 79 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. Google Gemini believes that if he can take another step forward, it would be a major boost to the Brewers.

The AI program believes that the increasingly stiff competition within the Brewers' division could complicate matters in 2025

While Milwaukee has remained relatively quiet this offseason in terms of revamping the roster, the same cannot be said about the team's division rivals. The Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Pittsburgh Pirates could all be poised for improvement this upcoming season.

The Chicago Cubs have arguably had the best offseason within the NL Central, adding the likes of Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly, Carson Kelly, and Justin Turner, who have helped the Cubs emerge as the favorites in the division.

The program believes that Milwaukee will finish second in the NL Central (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

This is something that Google Gemini believes will lead to the Brewers finishing second in the division with a record in the .500 range. While it is never easy to predict the exact record of a club, there is a chance that Milwaukee will be battling it out to secure a Wild Card spot this season.

