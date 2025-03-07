We asked AI to predict how Cubs will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Kyle Tucker, Shota Imanaga

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a bit of a disappointing season in 2024. They had a lot of buzz for much of the season but did not have enough to fight for a division title or a playoff spot.

Now, they come into the 2025 season with greater hopes. They acquired Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly in a trade with the Houston Astros. They also signed Matthew Boyd to help bolster their pitching staff outside of a few other moves.

These moves have certainly put them in a good spot heading into the 2025 season. However, Google Gemini AI believes there are a handful of factors to consider.

Both Tucker and Imanaga will play a major role for the Cubbies in 2025. Imanaga carried a 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA in his first season in the big leagues. Tucker is coming off a season where he battled a shin contusion but still hit .289 with 23 home runs and 49 runs batted in.

Despite those numbers, how well the team functions together and the overall health of the roster will be crucial for the team's success. It will also come down to how manager Craig Counsell uses these new additions alongside their returning players.

The Cubs were given a fantastic grade for their offseason moves

The Cubs were plenty busy over the winter, building out their roster. They were involved in multiple trades and were able to sign a handful of free agents to help round out the depth chart.

Chicago made 10 trades this past winter, with Kyle Tucker being the biggest trade. However, you cannot overlook the addition of former New York Yankees pitcher Cody Poteet and Cleveland Guardians pitcher Eli Morgan.

The addition of Carson Kelly, Justin Turner, and Colin Rea could be big, too. All in all, they did what they needed to do in the eyes of MLB insider Jim Bowden to be competitive this year.

Bowden gives the Cubbies an A- for what they did over the offseason. He puts them right on par with what the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets did over the last few months.

The only team to get an A+ grade is the team the Cubs will start the season off against, the Los Angeles Dodgers. These two teams will set the tone of the new season as they kick things off in Tokyo on March 18.

