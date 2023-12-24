We asked AI to predict the dark horses for next year's World Series (& its response will surely turn a few heads)

The unpredictability of baseball is what makes it beautiful, where any team or player can emerge as a dark horse. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on these teams and players throughout the offseason and into the 2024 season, as they could be the ones making headlines and defying expectations.

This year was the season of surprise contenders who emerged at the top level of the league. The Arizona Diamondbacks, a six-seed NL team, made their way to the World Series by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. They were the underdogs of the National League, who proved themselves by reaching the grand stage.

On the other hand, the Texas Rangers were the true dark horses of the American League. They were the fifth-seed team and pulled off a major upset by defeating the last year's champions, Houston Astros. They faced the Diamondbacks and emerged victorious with a 4-1 result, winning their maiden World Series title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

AI predicts potential dark horses for the 2024 World Series

According to an AI, there are a few underdog teams to watch out for in the 2024 MLB season. These teams could surprise the fans with their unexpected appearance in the World Series.

AI Google Bard

#1. Seattle Mariners

The first team recommended by Google Bard AI is the Seattle Mariners. With Julio Rodríguez as the team's leader, the Mariners could pose a serious challenge with their improved pitching depth and young core development.

The AL West team has never appeared on a World Series stage. However, they could defy some predictions next season and cause some upsets.

AI Google Bard

#2. Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins, an NL East team, are next on the list. They qualified for the playoffs with 84 wins but were eliminated by the Phillies in the NLWC. The Marlins have a talented young roster with potential stars like Jazz Chisholm Jr. If their pitching staff improves and their offense continues to perform well, they could be a strong contender for the World Series title.

#3. Toronto Blue Jays

In 2023, the Toronto Blue Jays made it to the postseason with 89 wins but could not advance further. However, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the rise, young pitching talent, and the return of key players, they have the potential to dominate the season.

AI Google Bard

#4. Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins were the only team from AL Central to make the playoffs in 2023, finishing with 87 wins. With a strong offense and Carlos Correa's leadership, they could improve their standing in 2024. If their pitching staff can maintain consistency, the Twins could be a contender in the pennant race.

#5. Tampa Bay Rays

Despite losing to the Texas Rangers in the AL Wild Card Series, the Tampa Bay Rays are a team that consistently outperforms expectations. With Wander Franco entering his prime and their talent for developing pitching prospects, the Rays could pose a serious threat to the top teams in the upcoming World Series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.