We asked AI to predict how Dodgers will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready to defend their 2024 World Series title. Opening Day is right around the corner, and this team has some huge expectations.

They had another successful offseason, signing guys like Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, and others. LA also has Ohtani returning to the mound a few months after the season kicks off.

From their pitching staff to the sluggers they will bring to the plate, there is much to be excited about. Google Gemini AI feels the same way, predicting the Blue Crew to have a fantastic 2025 season.

Google Gemini points to the team's star-studded roster, including Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. They also have Mookie Betts to round out their three-headed monster atop their batting order.

Google Gemini believes Ohtani's health and Freeman's consistency will play a major role in the team's success. Their pitching staff will also play a pivotal role, both starters and the bullpen.

The Dodgers have a fear-inducing stable of arms. Their starting rotation could all be All-Stars this season, and they just signed Tanner Scott to bolster their bullpen.

Gemini points out that the club will be a tough one to beat. With everything they did over the offseason, they have put themselves in a great position to defend their World Series title.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are feeling loose as Opening Day quickly approaches

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are feeling great after taking down the New York Yankees for their eighth World Series title. The vibes at camp are high, and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves.

This is evident as Ohtani and his manager, Dave Roberts, have been in the middle of an ongoing prank war. Last season, when Ohtani passed his manager for most home runs by a Japanese-born player in team history, he gave Roberts a toy Porsche.

Wanting an actual Porsche, Roberts said he was going to get the two-way phenom back, and he did. Last week, Roberts filled Ohtani's car full of plastic balls to even the score.

If these are the vibes the Dodgers are bringing this season, it may be a long year for the other 29 teams in the sport. The Blue Crew are having a blast at camp, and that alone can translate into wins.

