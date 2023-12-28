We asked AI to predict every World Series winner for the next 15 years (& the results are eyebrow-raising)

Winning the World Series is no small feat. Over the past fifteen years, thirteen teams have raised the trophy, some against all of the odds.

Predicting the outcome of one of the most difficult accomplishments in pro sports is not easy. Every year, countless numbers of punters fail in their quest to guess who will emerge victorious.

With this in mind, we turned to AI to try and ascertain which teams have the best chances to win the World Series. We turned to Google's Bard AI tool to try and get some insight on some possible Fall Classic winners of the future.

AI's pick for every World Series winner until 2038

Bard's first pick for the 2024 champions are the Toronto Blue Jays. Spurred on by bats like Vladimir Guerrero. Bo Bichette, Kevin Kiermaier, and George Springer, the Jays might yet add a big name like Cody Bellinger to their lineup.

When it comes to pitching, the Jays are in a good spot to win the World Series. Kevin Gausman's 234 strikeouts led the AL last year, and he is backed up by other rotational gems like Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikucki, and Jose Berrios.

Next, comes the surging Los Angeles Dodgers. With over $1 billion committed to Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers better be getting close to autumnal glory.

By 2026, it is predicted that the New York Yankees will win their first title since 2009. With stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton still expected to be under contract by then, 2026 is as good a time as any for the pinstripes.

After the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros conceivably trade spots in 2027 and 2028, Bard AI predicts that the San Diego Padres will win their first Fall Classic in 2029. This will, in theory, vindicate the long and lucrative contracts of Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Fernando Tatis Jr., among others.

As we get into the 2030s, the results become more difficult to envision. The AI tool has made several bold predictions, and winners include teams like the Marlins, Rays and Tigers. Notably, the Oakland Athletics are predicted to capture the 2036 Championship. However, the A's are expected to relocate to Las Vegas over a decade before that date.

