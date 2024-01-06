We asked AI to predict the free agents Astros will sign to replace Michael Brantley (& it's response makes perfect sense)

The Houston Astros need outfielders after veteran Michael Brantley announced his retirement from the game. The 36-year-old will be bidding goodbye to the sport after 15 seasons at the top.

Michael Brantley was with the Astros since the 2018 season after a long spell of 10 years in Cleveland and a career that saw him being named an All-Star five times. He finishes with a career .298 batting average with 129 home runs, 720 RBIs, 125 stolen bases and an OPS of .794 in 1,445 regular-season games.

Branley's retirement poses a new challenge for the Astros who are going through a transition of sorts after the retirement of veteran coach Dusty Baker. They will be on the lookout for probable free agent outfielders in the market. As per Google's Bard, the AI suggests a few replacements.

Top 3 replacements for Michael Brantley at Astros

Joc Pederson's name is floating around in the outfielder's free agency market. The former San Francisco Giants outfielder is coming off a downseason but has seen significant interest from other teams like the Toronto Blue Jays. The left-hander can also play DH, but he has also filled up gaps at first base in the past.

Adam Duvall was the second name predicted by Bard. The former Red Sox outfielder had a decent season batting .241 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs. He has an OPS of .763 over his ten seasons in the MLB which makes him an above-average player. He has an All-Star and a Gold Glove to his name at center field in 2021. He has an overall of 52 defensive runs saved in his career.

Jorge Soler is the third name predicted by Bard who feels the 2021 World Series MVP will be a perfect fit for the Astros. Soler hit 36 home runs in 137 games for the Miami Marlins last season and is already being scouted by at least four other teams.

