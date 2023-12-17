We asked AI to predict which free agents the Blue Jays will sign after missing out on Shohei Ohtani (& it lined up some spicy targets for Toronto)

The Toronto Blue Jays missed out on Shohei Ohtani. The superstar two-way phenom was briefly reported to be headed to Toronto and many fans jumped on the board. It was an exciting time for the Blue Jays, but it faded quickly. The reports weren't true, and the Blue Jays still have needs to fill in free agency.

We asked Google Bard, a popular AI service, who the Blue Jays need to pivot to. There are still big players available, the Blue Jays just need to pursue them. Its answers were very interesting.

Google Bard suggests free agent targets for the Toronto Blue Jays

The first player they mentioned was Cody Bellinger. The superstar outfielder plays multiple positions and excels defensively. He also hits well and is left-handed. Bard also mentioned that he's young enough to fit the current timeline.

As for many teams, the next player the Toronto Blue Jays should be interested in is Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Most teams are in on him, but Bard believes the superstar from Japan should be on their radar, citing a need to upgrade their rotation with his "electric stuff".

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is on the Blue Jays radar

Finally, the Google AI believes Jordan Hicks would be a fine addition for the Blue Jays. Bard cited a need for a shutdown closer, something the Jays have been missing. Hicks has good stuff and a lights out fastball. The addition of Hicks would fix that issue according to Bard.

There's no indication of whether or not these players are on their radars right now with one exception. Yamamoto is on their radar. They met with him and are at least in on him. There are several teams in on him, likely with the ability to throw whatever they want at him.

Nevertheless, the player is on their radar. The other two may or may not be, but the market has been waiting for Yamamoto to sign before teams moved on the secondary targets. Once he signs, with Toronto or elsewhere, more dominos will fall.

