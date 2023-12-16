We asked AI to predict which free agents the New York Yankees will sign this offseason (& the prediction will leave Yankees fans buzzing)

The New York Yankees have made a major signing this offseason by getting Juan Soto. But that doesn't seem to be the only signing they make this offseason, as they are looking to build a formidable roster following a tough season.

The Yankees had a disappointing 82-80 season, getting bounced out of playoff contention for the first time since 2016. They were almost on the verge of a losing record but made a stable finish to end the season.

This performance necessitated an overhaul in the offseason, especially trading and signing of free agents. The Bombers have been criticized in the past for a poor analytics department that that has been unable to make the most of the available payroll.

Nevertheless, they have been linked to many high-profile free agents. When we asked Google Bard, it suggested that the Yankees are favorites to sign one of the three big names.

Three players the Yankees could sign

AI predicts Yankees acquisitions this offseason

As per Bard, Cody Bellinger is one of the big at-bats the Yankees could make their own.

Bellinger has had a resurgent year with the Cubs on his way to the NL Comeback Player of the Year award. He slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs. The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with the club at the start of the season and chose to head into free agency later.

Meanwhile, all the big market clubs are attached to Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamaoto. The 25-year-old is one of the best pitchers in the world and is expected to command a big deal. The Yankees even sent out a delegation to meet with his team in Los Angeles.

As per various news outlets, the Yankees will go all out for Jordan Hicks if they are unable to sign Yamamoto. The pitcher compiled a 2.63 ERA with 22 strikeouts on 24 innings in his 25 appearances for Toronto this season.

