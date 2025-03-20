We asked AI to predict how Giants will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Willy Adames

The San Francisco Giants made a little splash in free agency over the winter. After finishing the 2024 season with a record of 80-82, they went out and made some upgrades.

Ad

First, they signed shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract. They also went out and signed veteran starter Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million contract.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These two should help the club big-time in 2025, but will that be enough? We asked Google Gemini AI what they thought about the team's chances, and it had a lot to say.

Google Gemini AI

AI instantly points to the acquisition of Adames, and what that could mean in San Francisco. They finally have their shortstop for the future, and he could be great alongside Matt Chapman over at third base.

Ad

AI also likes the power he brings to San Francisco. Adames is coming off a season where he played in 161 games, hitting .251/.331/.462 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 112 runs batted in.

He is poised to be a middle-of-the-order threat. However, his offensive numbers could see a hit with the move to Oracle Park, which is not considered to be hitter-friendly.

Google Gemini AI

With Adames in their lineup, AI believes they will have a much better time in 2025 than they did in 2024. He is a great player and a great guy to have inside the locker room.

Ad

Giants give the nod to Logan Webb to start the new season for fourth year in a row

San Francisco Giants - Logan Webb (Photo via IMAGN)

Opening Day is right around the corner for everyone outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Those two teams just opened up the 2025 season in Tokyo.

Ad

With Opening Day quickly approaching, many teams have already decided on their starting pitcher for Game 1. That is no different with the Giants as they are rolling out Logan Webb for the first game.

This will be his fourth year in a row getting the nod on Opening Day. He gets the start over Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander. He has been the team's ace over the years, and that should not change with the additions to the rotation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

San Francisco will start their season against the Cincinnati Reds. They play a three-game series before traveling to Houston and taking on the Astros. They do not have their first home series until April 4 when the Seattle Mariners roll into town.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback