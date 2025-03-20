  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • We asked AI to predict how Giants will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Willy Adames

We asked AI to predict how Giants will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Willy Adames

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Mar 20, 2025 19:37 GMT
We asked AI to predict how Giants will do in 2025 MLB season: Here
We asked AI to predict how Giants will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Willy Adames (Photos via IMAGN)

The San Francisco Giants made a little splash in free agency over the winter. After finishing the 2024 season with a record of 80-82, they went out and made some upgrades.

Ad

First, they signed shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract. They also went out and signed veteran starter Justin Verlander to a one-year, $15 million contract.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These two should help the club big-time in 2025, but will that be enough? We asked Google Gemini AI what they thought about the team's chances, and it had a lot to say.

Google Gemini AI
Google Gemini AI

AI instantly points to the acquisition of Adames, and what that could mean in San Francisco. They finally have their shortstop for the future, and he could be great alongside Matt Chapman over at third base.

Ad

AI also likes the power he brings to San Francisco. Adames is coming off a season where he played in 161 games, hitting .251/.331/.462 with 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 112 runs batted in.

He is poised to be a middle-of-the-order threat. However, his offensive numbers could see a hit with the move to Oracle Park, which is not considered to be hitter-friendly.

Google Gemini AI
Google Gemini AI

With Adames in their lineup, AI believes they will have a much better time in 2025 than they did in 2024. He is a great player and a great guy to have inside the locker room.

Ad

Giants give the nod to Logan Webb to start the new season for fourth year in a row

San Francisco Giants - Logan Webb (Photo via IMAGN)
San Francisco Giants - Logan Webb (Photo via IMAGN)

Opening Day is right around the corner for everyone outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. Those two teams just opened up the 2025 season in Tokyo.

Ad

With Opening Day quickly approaching, many teams have already decided on their starting pitcher for Game 1. That is no different with the Giants as they are rolling out Logan Webb for the first game.

This will be his fourth year in a row getting the nod on Opening Day. He gets the start over Robbie Ray and Justin Verlander. He has been the team's ace over the years, and that should not change with the additions to the rotation.

Ad

San Francisco will start their season against the Cincinnati Reds. They play a three-game series before traveling to Houston and taking on the Astros. They do not have their first home series until April 4 when the Seattle Mariners roll into town.

Quick Links

Edited by Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी