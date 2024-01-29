We asked AI to predict Hector Neris' 2024 season with the Cubs (& its response was on expected lines)

The Chicago Cubs fortified their bullpen after reportedly signing former Astros reliever Hector Neris on a one-year deal. The veteran reliever is the second major addition to the Cubs' pitching after the signing of Shota Imanaga.

Neris registered his career-best season in the Astros uniform last year, finishing with a 1.71 ERA over 68⅓ innings. His experience could be an invaluable addition to the Cubs.

The 34-year-old significantly improved his numbers last season, relying heavily on a four-seam fastball and splitter combo.

We asked Google Bard, an AI platform, to predict Neris' 2024 season in Chicago and it compiled a result analyzing all aspects of the veteran reliever's game over the last few years.

Bard predicts a 40+ save season, a career-high, from the veteran pitcher in his debut season at Wrigley Field.

Bard's response

The former World Series winner with the Houston Astros will also bring a wealth of experience to the Cubs' bullpen and can help the side tremendously in dealing with pressure situations, according to Bard.

With the addition of two-time NPB All-Star Shota Imanaga earlier this month, one would expect a significantly improved pitching effort from the Cubs this season and the arrival of Neris could further their chances of a postseason berth.

Possible roadblocks in Hector Neris' 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs

While the veteran closer spent the last few years in the AL West with the Astros, he has plenty of experience playing in the NL, having spent eight years with the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East before his run in Houston. However, Bard believes that Neris could take his time to adjust in Chicago.

Another potential hurdle for the former Astros pitcher is Cubs fans' expectations for the 2024 season. Craig Counsell's appointment has heightened fan expectations as they look for a postseason spot after an underwhelming 2023 campaign.

Bard's response

The added pressure and scrutiny from the fanbase could be detrimental to the veteran reliever's performances in 2024.

While the aforementioned points cast a shadow of doubt over Neris' performance in the 2024 season, Bard expects a strong campaign from the former World Series winner.

