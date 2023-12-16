We asked AI to predict which Houston Astros player will have an unforgettable 2024 (& the response puts the spotlight on a fan favorite)

The Houston Astros are looking to avenge their ALCS loss to their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers. It was a disappointing end to a season where they found themselves atop the AL West for the third consecutive time.

Much of the team's core is returning, and Houston should be in good shape heading into the 2024 season. We asked AI which players to be on the lookout for in Houston next season, and its answer points to a monster season from a fan favorite.

AI believes Astros' Yordan Alvarez and a few others are in store for a monster season

AI sees Yordan Alvarez as a player to watch out for during the 2024 season. Last season with the Astros, he appeared in 114 games, hitting .293/.407/.583 with 31 home runs and 97 RBIs. It was a good enough season that he was voted to his second consecutive All-Star Game.

Alvarez is already one of the league's most feared hitters, but AI likes him to produce even more power in 2024. If he can do this, Alvarez could have a serious case for being named American League MVP.

AI also like Astros' pitcher Framber Valdez to have a great season. Valdez is one of the most underrated pitchers in the game. Last season, he compiled a 12-11 record with a 3.45 ERA on 198 innings of work. This is the second consecutive season that he has thrown over 150 innings.

He has operated as the team's ace, with Justin Verlander making a quick stop with the Mets. If he can come out and continue to dominate like he has been recently, he could be in the running for the American League Cy Young Award.

While Jeremy Pena had a down year in terms of home runs, he still had a successful second year in the league. In 150 games, he hit .263/.324/.381 with 10 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. The batting average, OBP, and stolen bases were a career-high.

Pena is regarded as one of the Astros' best defenders, and another full season could solidify him as one of the best in the league. If he can continue to show the world how he flashes the leather, AI points to him to be a Gold Glover next season.

One last player AI has keyed on is Mauricio Dubon. He was stellar for the Astros last season, hitting .278 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs in 132 games. He could see himself as an All-Star if he has another season similar to last year.

