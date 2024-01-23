We asked AI to predict if Josh Hader can help the Astros win the World Series (& its response will not please the Houston fans)

Josh Hader is one of the top talents acquired by the Houston Astros recently. The relieving pitcher agreed to a five-year, $95 million deal. The Astros are keen on appearing in the World Series next season, and their latest acquisition is expected to play an important role.

Houston also has Ryan Pressly, Brian Abreu and Rafael Montero. Hader adds more firepower to that list. With veteran starters such as Justin Verlander, the Astros upgraded their bullpen with Hader's signing.

Hader recorded 33 saves in 38 chances for the San Diego Padres last season. He also won NL Reliever of the Month for April. He had a 0.69 ERA and gave up just one run in 13 innings.

The five-time All-Star and the Astros fans must be happy with the signing. However, the question is whether he can help the Astros win the World Series. Let's take a look at what AI has to say about the topic.

Josh Hader alone is not enough says Google Bard

Google Bard believes Josh Hader alone is not enough for Houston to win the World Series. While he might be an excellent closer, the entire team's contribution is essential throughout the regular season.

Starting pitchers and a potent offense are equally important. On the other hand, the 29-year-old cannot pitch in every game. Depending on an individual's performance will not help to overcome tough challenges.

Baseball is full of unforeseen circumstances, including injuries, trades and other surprises. The playoffs can also be a tough battle that requires a solid mindset to win. That said, it's a battle for every player to be consistent in their success.

According to Bard's prediction, Josh Hader will undoubtedly add pressure on opponents and play a vital role in winning crucial games. Yet, the entire team needs to put together a great season.

It's beyond just one player when it comes to the MLB. The overall approach, statistics, game plan, coaching and staff play a vital role.

The Astros had a disappointing loss to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. With new additions to their team, they will hope to get back stronger. Houston also hired Joe Espada as their new manager. With Dusty Baker gone, the Astros will face new challenges in the 2024 season.

