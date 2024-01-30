We asked AI to predict if Justin Verlander can pull off Cy Young caliber season in 2024 (its prophecy will ignite WS aspirations)

Justin Verlander is one of the most renowned pitchers in the MLB and has been incredible despite his age.

The 40-year-old has won three Cy Young awards and has been the runner-up thrice. That leads us to the question: can Verlander win his fourth Cy Young award?

We dropped the question to Google Bard, asking if the right-handed pitcher can add another Cy Young title to his resume. The overall assessment and answer were pretty surprising.

According to AI, several factors are involved in predicting a Cy Young-caliber season for the veteran. Verlander will turn 41 before spring training, so age-related decline is a natural concern.

It takes work to succeed throughout the season, even for the veteran. The uncertainty of injuries can also be another issue for starting pitchers. Meanwhjle, the AL West has a tough competition with talented young starters emerging.

Justin Verlander remains a serious Cy contender

The talented pitcher has a proven track record of demonstrating success continuously. His training and dedication have kept him in good shape. Additionally, he has been comfortable with the Houston Astros.

Spending the second half of the 2023 season with the Astros brought him more comfort. Undoubtedly, he has excellent chemistry with the players and management. The familiarity with the franchise is an advantage for the star.

The Astros have also been excellent with their offense and equally strong with their defense. With a strong bullpen, they can provide enough support to him by reducing the pressure.

To become a potential Cy Young candidate, starting the season strong and maintaining dominance is essential. Securing a playoff berth helps in the voting. One of the biggest challenges is to stay healthy through the season.

According to Google Bard, Verlander has the skill and is favorable to be a top contender for the Cy Young Award for the 2024 season. Whether he wins the award or not, he will likely be a top contributor for Houston and their success.

The talented pitcher ended his 2023 MLB regular season with a 13-8 record and posted a 3.22 ERA in 162-plus innings.

He also held a spectacular WHIP of 1.13. Verlander is considered one of the best pitchers of his time.

