The New York Mets are coming off a disastrous 2023 season in Steve Cohen's third full season as owner. They finished the year with a record of 75-97, putting them fourth in the beast that is the National League East.

Despite this, they are projected to have a much better season in 2024. All-Star closer Edwin Diaz is set to return after a nasty patellar tendon injury he suffered during the World Baseball Classic.

Insiders are projecting a big season from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Alongside the power duo, Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos are also expected to perform strongly.

While the team is still a move or two away from contending for a World Series title, we asked AI what the team's chances are under Steve Cohen. It is predicting a World Series title will be hoisted at Citi Field relatively soon.

We asked AI if the Mets will ever win a World Series under Steve Cohen, and its answer may shock baseball fans

AI Google Bard sees the Mets winning a World Series title in 2027. It is basing its prediction on Cohen's ability to spend, a strong farm system, and an improving team.

There is no hiding that Cohen is one of the most aggressive owners in the sport. He desperately wants his team to be good, and will not hesitate to throw money at big-time players.

Steve Cohen and the Mets are reported to be actively pursuing one of the top-rated pitchers on the open market, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He is expected to receive a contract of over $200 million. But at 25 and one of the best pitchers in the game, he should be well worth the money.

Another aspect AI points to is the team's farm system. The Amazins are well-regarded with having a top-five farm system heading into the 2024 season. Players like Ronald Acuna Jr.'s little brother, Luisangel Acuna, Ronny Mauricio, and Jett Williams are exciting prospects.

One last thing AI points to is the team consistently improving their roster. One of their most successful recent signings comes from Kodai Senga. In his first season in the big leagues, he compiled a 12-7 record with a 2.98 ERA.

Through all of this, AI believes the Mets can be a force to be reckoned with and will hoist a World Series trophy in 2027. This may be hard to believe for some baseball fans after watching how uninspiring the team was in 2023.

