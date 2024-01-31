We asked AI to predict Mike Trout's 2024 season for the Angels (& its prediction won't cheer Los Angeles fans)

Mike Trout is one of the biggest names in the game of baseball. He blasted on the scene, winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2012, and has not looked back. Trout is an 11-time All-Star, three-time AL MVP, and a three-time All-MLB First Teamer.

However, injuries have also been a big part of the slugger's game. He has had trouble staying on the field in recent seasons, with last year being no different. He only appeared in 82 games this past season.

With his injury history and Shohei Ohtani no longer being with the organization, the 2024 season will be important for Trout. So, we asked AI how well the three-time AL MVP will do this upcoming season, and its answer may concern some Angels fans.

AI could see Mike Trout having a difficult 2024 season

There is no denying how good Mike Trout is when he is healthy and in the lineup. While Ohtani has stolen some of his shine over the last few years, Trout is one of the biggest impact players the league has.

With Ohtani on the Dodgers, it is now Trout's team again. With everybody looking to him, he may find some new motivation for the upcoming season. He is the team's sole leader; everybody will look for him to set the tone.

Trout will turn 33 in August. While he is still in his prime, he is getting close to the age where players start to fall off. AI points to a season where Trout could see a decline in his offensive numbers.

AI also points to the organization's pressure to make the postseason this year. They have not made the playoffs since 2014, and Trout only has a handful of postseason at-bats.

If the Angels were to fall out of the playoff race early, they could be sellers at the trade deadline. Getting rid of any impact players that could help the team could hurt Mike Trout's numbers.

AI is also not ruling out any unforeseen struggles like an offensive slump. Baseball is a challenging game, and the best players in the world can look like they have never played the game at times.

The 2024 season will be important for Trout and the Angels. Can they find success with an altered roster, or will it be another season of misery for the Halos?

