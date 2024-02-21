We asked AI to predict which MLB player will hit the most home runs in 2024 (& its pick will hardly surprise anyone)

In 2023, the Atlanta Braves' Matt Olsen hit the most home runs, taking the count to 53. The next best player on the list was Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, with 47.

With 2024 Spring Training almost upon us, many will be interested in knowing who will blast the most bombs in 2024. Many names come to mind like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge or Bryce Harper, who are among the most powerful hitters in all of baseball.

But instead of getting into the odds, we asked Gemini AI (by Google) to predict the home run king of 2024.

Without much surprise, Gemini AI predicted that New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge would hit the most home runs in 2024. According to the artificial intelligence, Judge will score 53 home runs, a similar number that Olsen achieved in the 2023 season.

Judge already has the feat of hitting most home runs in a single season in the American League. He hit 62 home runs in 2022, breaking the record of Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs in the 1961 season.

Topping the home run chart won't be much of an issue for Aaron Judge, as he has the power, timing and good exit velocity to achieve the feat one more time. The main issue, though, hovers over whether he remains healthy for the better part of the 2024 season.

Other contenders that AI suggested were Matt Olsen, Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso, who have the potential to be home run kings in 2024.

Gemini AI's response on who would be the home run king in 2024

Latest projection by FanGraphs on MLB projected stat leaders

Using Zips projection, FanGraphs predicted the latest stat leaders ahead of spring training. Leaders in major statistical categories are as follows:

Most Home Runs: Ronald Acuna Jr. (43 HR) Most RBIs: Shohei Ohtani (122 RBIs) Most stolen bases: Esteury Ruiz (53 steals) Best on-base percentage: Juan Soto (.421 OBP) Best slugging percentage: Yordan Alvarez (.592 SLG) Most hits: Bo Bichette (179 hits) Most saves: Edwin Díaz and Camilo Doval (35 saves each) ERA leader: Luis Castillo (3.27 ERA)

