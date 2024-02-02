We asked AI to predict which MLB team will finish with the worst regular season record in 2024 (& its pick may not surprise you) 

The MLB season is right around the corner, with pitchers and catchers preparing to report to camp. It is setting up to be an exciting season, with many superstar players finding new homes for the 2024 season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be the best team in the league after their monster offseason. However, we are looking at the opposite end of the spectrum. We asked AI to predict which team will finish with the worst regular season record, and its answer should not surprise anyone.

AI believes Colorado Rockies will have worst record in MLB

AI Google Bard

AI believes the Colorado Rockies will have the toughest time during the 2024 season. They are coming off a year where they finished 59-103, the third-worst record in the league.

Luckily for Colorado, the Oakland Athletics stole the show as the worst team in the MLB last season. They finished the year winning only 50 games while losing 112 and being eliminated from playoff contention very early.

For Colorado, AI pointed out their thin pitching staff. Kyle Freeland and Cal Quantril headline the rotation, but there are few dominant arms afterward. The team must still set their rotation for the upcoming season in stone. German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela both had Tommy John surgery and likely will not return to the MLB this season.

AI also mentioned Colorado's lackluster defense. Last season, they took a gamble on Jurickson Profar, but it did not pay off. He was released in August after committing too many errors with little offense to make up for it.

Playing at Coors Field does not do the team justice either. The high elevation allows balls to fly off bats. While this hurts the pitching staff, it can hurt the hitters too who get used to paying in such conditions.

On top of the elevation, veteran players like Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant seem past their primes. Neither player has looked like themselves the past few seasons.

All in all, there is perhaps not much to be excited about if you are a Rockies fan. There is arguably no primetime player who can tune out another missed postseason, and there are seemingly not many exciting prospects waiting in the wings.

It may be another season of misery for Rockies fans up in the mountains. However, this is perhaps something the fanbase has gotten used to lately. The last time the team won over 90 games was back in 2018.

