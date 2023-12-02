We asked AI to predict MLB The Show 24's cover athlete (& you won't believe who it picked)

Ahead of its anticipated release next spring, MLB The Show 24 is already getting fans excited. The popular baseball simulation game will come out with their eighteenth edition, likely to be jam-packed with even more exciting features.

One of the traditions that MLB The Show has carried forth since their innaugural game in 2006 is the designation of a cover athlete. The player who graces the front of the game's package is usually one of that year's most acclaimed.

With truly endless options and possibilities, we turned to Artificial Intelligence to help us uncover who the identity of the lucky star might be. Let's take a look at what Bard AI had for us.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 possible MLB The Show 24 cover athletes according to AI

Julio Rodriguez

Bard AI on Julio Rodriguez

2022 AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez plays with a passion, and a swagger that sets him apart. After winning top freshman honors and a Silver Slugger in 2022, Rodriguez followed up by hitting .275/.333/.475 with 32 home runs and 103 RBIs this season. Looked upon as a young leader of the team, Rodriguez' success is inherently tied to the success of his team, the Seattle Mariners.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bard AI on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The son of former Montreal Expos star of the same name, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been playing for the Toronto Blue Jays since 2019. In 2021, the Dominican-Canadian hit a league-best 48 home runs, and also led the AL in on-base, slugging and OPS. While Guerrero's slashline dipped to .264/.345/.444 this past season, he still plays with a level of enthusiasm that makes him an interesting option to grace the cover of MLB The Show 24.

Shohei Ohtani

Bard AI on Shohei Ohtani

By the time MLB The Show 24 is released, Shohei Ohtani will likely be on a new team. The 2023 AL MVP finished up another fantastic season on both the mound and in the box. Despite missing the final month of the season on account of injury, Ohtani still led the AL in home runs, on-base, and total bases, while going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA.

Currently, the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be primary contenders to lock down Ohtani to a long-term deal. The first player ever to hit 100 or more RBIs while recording at least 100 strikeouts, having Ohtani on the game's cover would only be fitting.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.