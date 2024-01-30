We asked AI to predict Mookie Betts' 2024 season with the Dodgers (& its response will strengthen postseason run)

Mookie Betts has been a bright spot for the Los Angeles Dodgers. His performance with the team has been spectacular, contributing to their success. The 31-year-old played a significant role in helping the Dodgers to win their 2020 World Series title.

With the 2024 season underway, we asked AI to predict his performance with the team.

According to Google's Bard, Betts is an elite MVP-caliber player who contributes from the plate. This season, he is predicted to be a hitting machine, and his role is expected to strengthen the Dodgers' ticket to the postseason.

AI Google Bard

Betts has the potential to steal bases, smash home runs and maintain a high batting average with ease. His defensive versatility and consistent performance in the playoffs have made him a unique player.

Mookie Betts' challenge with his new position

The slugger has been an incredible right fielder, winning six Gold Gloves. However, despite his success, the Dodgers have moved him to second base. Being a second baseman might challenge the star as he heads into the 2024 MLB season.

Bard has predicted that the new position will be a learning curve for him, and adapting to different throws and fielding angles is sure to take a while. On the other hand, playing more at second base might reduce his appearance at the plate.

It is only natural that he might feel pressure with his new position.

AI Google Bard

The good news is that he has the entire spring training to practice and get comfortable. Besides the new set of challenges, he needs to stay healthy throughout the season.

Betts is a key player for the Dodgers from both, offensive and defensive, standpoints. Based on the prediction, he is all set to have a successful 2024 season for Los Angeles.

In his 2023 regular season, he slashed .308/.408/.987 with 39 home runs and 126 runs. The talented player has been a powerhouse from the plate. Despite his new position and challenges, he is all set to smash some homers and help his team to victory.

