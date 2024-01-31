We asked AI to predict when Orioles will win a World Series under new ownership led by David Rubenstein (& Baltimore fans would wish it was sooner)

It's been over four decades since the Baltimore Orioles won the World Series. Fans have been eager to see their team secure another title, but the odds have not been in their favor. Despite making the playoffs last season, they were unable to get past the Texas Rangers.

Peter Angelos and family are no longer the owners of the MLB franchise. The new owner is billionaire David Rubenstein. After the Orioles' ownership change, we asked AI to predict if they would win the World Series under the new ownership.

The answer turned out to be a surprise, and Baltimore fans would wish it was sooner. According to Google Bard, several factors come into play in winning the World Series. As per the prediction, the Orioles will not win it until 2032.

AI Google Bard Screenshot

Rubenstein's ownership and financial resources can attract top talent, and the potential to gather players is huge. However, it will require a long-term goal and also take years to nurture young players.

Financial stability and future investments in the franchise are certain with the new ownership. Getting hold of top players might not be an issue anymore.

Will the Orioles punch their ticket to the 2024 playoffs?

Baltimore is keen on securing a playoff berth this time, especially after putting up a tough challenge last season. With young core players like Ryan Mountcastle and Gunnar Henderson, they are likely to step up the competition in the AL East.

After winning 101 games last season, they have a great chance of making the playoffs again. The Orioles also have veteran players to help in their success. It's not going to be an easy ticket to the playoffs, though, especially as the Yankees and Blue Jays are expected to dominate.

Most teams have made significant changes to their roster, while Baltimore is still building their lineup. It clinched the AL East Division title with a 101-61 record last season. The Orioles won the most games in the league, behind the Atlanta Braves (104).

Winning the World Series might be too far off, according to AI, but things could change over the years.

