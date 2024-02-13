We asked AI to predict Pete Alonso's 2024 season (& its response will confuse Mets fans)

Pete Alonso has been with the New York Mets for his entire MLB career. He will hit free agency for the first time next offseason, which means 2024 could be his last season with the Mets.

Being his final year before free agency, Alonso will want to do his best so teams can grab him next season. The first baseman has had an incredible career with the franchise ahead of the 2024 season. Hence, we have asked AI to predict his upcoming season.

According to Google Gemini, the response could confuse Mets fans. Ahead of his potentially final year with the Mets, it could motivate him to perform well and boost his market value. Meanwhile, there might be pressure on him to perform and unexpected injuries to key players, as the Mets are keen on making it to the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Google Gemini

Pete Alonso's upcoming season looks promising

Based on the response by AI, Alonso's upcoming season looks promising. At the same time, improving his contract with the Mets will depend on his consistency and performance.

The 29-year-old player enters a crucial year. There's a high possibility for him to extend his contract or find himself in a better position with another team. If his performance declines, he might need to settle for something less.

Google Gemini

Another key factor is his successful 2023 MLB season. After smashing 46 home runs, 118 RBIs and 92 runs, he has been a crucial part of the Mets. He slashed .217/.318/.504 with an OPS of .822.

The Mets have expectations, and there are several possible scenarios for Alonso. Staying healthy throughout the season is essential. A significant decline in his performance due to injury or otherwise could reduce his free agency value.

Gemini has also predicted that some analysts might not offer an extension to the slugger. The overall success of the team will also impact his performance for the upcoming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.