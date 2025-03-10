We asked AI to predict how Phillies will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm

After being eliminated in the NLDS by the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies are still considered one of the top contenders in the National League heading into the new season. Thanks to the team being able to keep their core of superstars together, the club will undoubtedly be a force yet again in 2025.

The Philadelphia Phillies were active this offseason, however they focused more on rounding out the roster than landing a big ticket weapon to help them on their World Series quest. The team was able to acquire the likes of Jesus Luzardo, Max Kepler and Jordan Romano, filling some important voids in the roster.

According to artificial intelligence program Google Gemini, these three players can make significant contributions for the club as they push for another World Series appearance. The program believes that each of the new additions will give extra juice to the offense, starting pitchers and bullpen.

Google Gemini believes the team's new offseason additions can make a significant impact in 2025 (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

Although Max Kepler will likely bat lower in the order, he is a proven veteran who will provide plenty of quality at-bats behind some of the team's established stars such as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm. Even though Kepler is coming off a down season in 2024, he has hit 19 or more home runs in a season five times in his career.

More than Kepler, Google Gemini believes that Jesus Luzardo could be a significant addition to the Phillies. The veteran southpaw will play a key role alongside the likes of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler and have the opportunity to play for a true contender for the first time in his career.

If all goes right for the club, the AI program believes that the Philadelphia Phillies will not only reach the playoffs but have all the tools to make a deep postseason run. Could this finally be the year that Bryce Harper gets his World Series ring?

Google Gemini believes the Phillies' bullpen and development of prospects will be key factors in 2025

Despite being considered one of the favorites to contend for the title this season, the AI program believes that there are a few areas that could be a deciding factor for the club. One of those areas is the bullpen. An effective, consistent bullpen can be the difference between winning and losing, some that Google Gemini believes the Phillies will need to push for a title.

The bullpen and prospect development are key factors for the Phillies in 2025 according to AI (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

The addition of Jordan Romano could be crucial for the team given his resume of success in the Majors. 2024 was a year to forget for Romano, the former Toronto Blue Jays closer was limited to only 13.2 innings before having to undergo a procedure on his throwing elbow. If he can bounce back, he could be huge for his new team.

Another area to watch for Philadelphia in 2025 is whether or not some of their top prospects can make an impact, most notably Andrew Painter. If Painter, Aiden Miller or Justin Crawford could earn a promotion to MLB, they could be significant boosts to an already strong roster.

