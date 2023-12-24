We asked AI to predict which pitchers the Yankees will sign after missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (& it responded with tasty picks for the Bombers)

The New York Yankees missed out on highly-touted international pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, narrowly losing out to the juggernaut, Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yamamoto was the Yanks' biggest free-agent target this season. Now, they will have to pivot to other arms with him off the board. Fortunately, plenty of quality arms are still without a home for the 2024 season.

Which pitcher does AI believe the Yankees will target?

One of the first pitchers AI believes the Yanks could target is Jordan Montgomery. He's coming off a World Series season with the Texas Rangers. During the postseason, he was lights-out. Montgomery went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA on 31 innings of work.

However, AI also points to his postseason dominance and that he will likely require a big payday. If the Bronx Bombers want Montgomery, they may have to pay more than they would like. AI is predicting the likelihood of that to be moderate, though.

Another pitcher AI has pointed out is two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. Snell is the top-rated pitcher on the open market with Yoshinobu signed and for good reason.

Snell is one of the most dominant pitchers in the game today. He's seeking a big-time paycheck, which could scare off the Yankees. But if they want to compete with a team as stacked as the Dodgers, signing Snell might help them pull closer. With the big payday likely, AI believes the likelihood of Snellzilla in the Bronx is low.

Switching to relief pitchers, Josh Hader is a name that stands out. He's one of the top-rated relievers on the open market, but the Yankees do not require bullpen pitching.

Their focus is on bringing in another frontline starter to pair alongside Gerrit Cole. With a more significant need for starting pitching than relievers, signing Hader seems more like a dream than a reality.

Shifting back to starters, Lucas Giolito could be an interesting addition. Giolito became elite during the back half of his career with the Chicago White Sox but has struggled lately.

Giolito has All-Star potential and will not require the big-time contract others on the open market seek. He's only 29, and the team could look at signing him to a long-term deal. AI believes him to be the perfect fit for the Yanks.

Adding veteran Clayton Kershaw could be something the Yankees consider. He's an all-time great, but he does not come without some concerns. One of them is that Kershaw is getting up there in age.

Another concern the team could have is his availability. Kershaw will miss the start of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder. His early timetable to return is sometime in the summer.

Obviously, there are factors to consider. Some of them include whether or not some pitchers would be willing to sign for less or take on a shorter contract and competition.

Signing any of the aforementioned players would instantly boost the Yankees' competitiveness. After a season of missing the postseason, they could use all the help they can get.

