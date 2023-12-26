We asked AI to predict the players who can break Aaron Judge's home run record (& it's response will put a smile on Dodgers fans)

In a recent poll that asked AI to predict who will break Aaron Judge's record of 62 home runs in a regular MLB season, the computer program named new Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani second on the list. In a question asked to artificial intelligence about the next MLB player to break Judge's home run record, it named Juan Soto first, closely followed by Ohtani. This has left Dodgers fans delighted as they too believe that their new Japanese is more than capable of breaking the record if he sticks to one side of the ball.

Aaron Judge had a record-breaking campaign in 2022 when he broke the single-season home run record of 61 home runs set by Roger Maris in the 1961 MLB season. He has since been considered among the greatest sluggers the game has ever seen and the world is eager to see who will be the next player to top it.

According to a recent question put forward to artificial intelligence technology, Judge's home run record of 62 home runs in a single regular season is most likely to be beaten by Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani. While Soto has already signed for the Yankees with one year remaining on his contract, Ohtani has signed a 10-year deal with the Dodgers. This is cause for celebration for Los Angeles fans as without him risking injuries through pitching, Ohtani is well placed to break the standing record set by Judge.

Aaron Judge leaves Tommy DeVito stunned after picking up NFL star's tab during dinner

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge ran into New York Giants quarterback Tommy Devito during dinner recently and picked up the youngster's tab for the night. This left the 25-year-old quarterback in awe and asking, "This guy knows who I am?'

Judge is a hero to almost every athlete in the US and even more so to a young NFL star who is still making a name for himself in the big league. Hence, it is no wonder that DeVito was left starstruck by Judge's classy act ahead during the holiday season in New York.

