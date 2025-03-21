We asked AI to predict how Rangers will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers will be looking to bounceback in a big way after a disappointing 2024 season which saw the team miss the playoffs altogether. After winning the title in 2023, Texas struggled for a number of different reasons, including injuries and simply underperforming.
That being said, the Texas Rangers are still loaded with talent and have the ability to contend yet again this upcoming season. Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jacob deGrom are all healthy and will all play a significant role on how the club will perform in 2025.
It is difficult to predict how any team will perform in a given season, so to get the best idea on how Texas might fare in 2025, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Gemini to give it's take on how the 2023 World Series champs and how things could play out this year.
The AI program believes that Texas' offense could lead them to success. From top to bottom, the Rangers are one of the deepest lineups in baseball when they are healthy. It's not just the team's superstars, but also young players who could take a major step forward such as Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford.
The American League West is going to be a hard fought battle this season with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners remaining competitive. Even the Los Angeles Angels made improvements to the roster and could provide Texas with some more difficult matchups throughout the season. That being said, Google Gemini is not ruling out 90 wins, which should keep them in the hunt for the postseason.
Google Gemini believes that Corey Seager could be in the AL MVP race if he remains healthy for the Rangers
While the club's expected to bounceback this year, Google Gemini also believes that Corey Seager could be in store for a massive season. The AI program believes that the two-time World Series champion could find himself in the thick of the MVP Award race if he can stay on the field.
Although it is admittedly a bold take, the program believes that 45 home run season with a batting average over .320 could be in the cards for Seager if all things click. This would be a massive output and undoubtedly put him in the running for the AL MVP against the like of Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.