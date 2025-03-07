We asked AI to predict how Red Sox will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a busy offseason where they were able to fill multiple holes. This was needed as they play in one of the toughest divisions in all of baseball, the American League East.

Their biggest offseason acquisition was Alex Bregman, who is coming off a Gold Glove year at third base. One of their other biggest additions was Garrett Crochet to help bolster their starting rotation.

Boston has done a great job of giving themselves a chance this season. Google Gemini AI also believes Boston has done well this offseason and could be a force to be reckoned with.

Google Gemini AI

Google Gemini believes the Bregman signing has given this team an edge, especially offensively. His bat should play nicely inside the hitter's friendly stadium, which is Fenway Park.

Garrett Crochet's arrival gives the Red Sox one of the most intriguing left-handed starters in the game. If he can build on what he did last season, then Boston has a new ace.

Google Gemini AI

Gemini points to Boston being an improved team from last season. They see them fighting as a fringe playoff team this year, possibly requiring a wild card spot to make it in.

However, this will depend on how the team's starting rotation and bullpen look. If they can perform well and stay healthy, this will be a team fans will want to keep their eyes on.

The Red Sox still have questions to answer with Opening Day quickly approaching

Boston Red Sox - Rafael Devers (Photo via IMAGN)

When the Red Sox went and signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract, it created some drama. Rafael Devers came out in defense of his career, stating he was not looking to hand third base to Bregman.

Devers has gotten off to a slow start to the spring as he has been sidelined with shoulder injuries. Meanwhile, Bregman has been great during his few games this spring, which does not look good for Devers.

Bregman could shift over to second base, giving Devers the hot corner. However, that may not be the best move for the team, especially with how good Bregman's glove has been at third base.

This is a decision that the front office will have to figure out and soon. We are getting closer and closer to Opening Day, and it will be here before anyone knows it.

