We asked AI to predict how Royals will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. is coming off a career year during the 2024 season. He played in all but one regular season game, hitting .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 runs batted in, and 31 stolen bases.

He helped his club reach the postseason for the first time since 2015, when they won the World Series. They took down the Baltimore Orioles but could not get past the New York Yankees.

Now, heading into the new season, many people are excited to see if Kansas City can keep up their momentum. Google Gemini AI has some big expectations for both Witt and his club.

Google Gemini AI

AI points to Witt's stellar 2024 season, followed by a hard-working offseason. He even worked on the mental side of things and could be in talks to win the AL MVP when the season ends.

With some of their additions and the starters coming back, AI believes the Royals could do big things this season. However, their pitching staff will have to stay healthy and perform well.

Google Gemini AI

AI also points to key players like Vinnie Pasquantino needing to stay healthy. Bobby Witt Jr. can not be the only source of offense, and he will certainly need help from Vinnie P, Maikel Garcia, and Salvador Perez.

If Kansas City can manage all of this, they have a great shot at having yet another wonderful season. However, they play in an AL Central division that has gotten better over the offseason.

The Kansas City Royals could have a battle on their hands if they want to secure the top spot in the AL Central

Kansas City Royals - Bobby Witt Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals could have a fight on their hands this season. Unlike in previous years, the American League Central should be more exciting.

The Detroit Tigers signed Jack Flaherty to help bolster their rotation again. They will be the ones to watch out for in the division, but they are not the only ones.

The Minnesota Twins are another team to watch out for. They are projected to win the division, according to BetMGM, but they will have to stay healthy. The health of Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis will determine how well they do.

The Cleveland Guardians are always a threat in the division, and that will be no different this season. The battle should be between these four while the Chicago White Sox continue to rebuild.

