We asked AI to predict Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge’s 2025 season: Bold projections revealed

It's safe to say that this era of Major League Baseball belongs to Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. Not only have the two sluggers emerged as the best players in their respective leagues, but they both happened to square off in the World Series last season.

Ad

Even though Shohei Ohtani ultimately ended up winning the World Series, this does not diminish any of Aaron Judge's accomplishments last season. As the 2025 regular season rapidly approaches, there is little doubt that both players will be among the best in baseball as long as they can remain on the field.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To best predict how both players could fare this upcoming season, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Gemini.

While the program acknowledged that making any predict how sports, specifically baseball could play out, the program believes that both superstars could be in for more massive campaigns.

Google Gemini believes that Ohtani's response to his pitching return could be the deciding factor in his 2025 success (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

The program believes that Shohei Ohtani's health is going to be a major factor in whether or not he can defend his NL MVP Award.

Ad

His potential return to the mound for the Dodgers could be a deciding factor not only in his production but also in his ability to stay healthy. If he were to miss any extended time due to injury, he could fall out of the MVP race.

The program believes that Shohei Ohtani could win the MVP and Cy Young Award this season (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

Bold prediction: Google Gemini believes that Ohtani could be in store for his best season yet. The program mentioned that not only could Shohei Ohtani win the NL MVP this season, but it also believes that he will have a chance to win the NL Cy Young Award.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Google Gemini believes that like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge could yet again contend for the MVP Award

The New York Yankees made several moves this offseason to help bolster the lineup around Aaron Judge, including the acquisitions of Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt.

Google Gemini believes that these two players could have a significant impact on Judge's counting stats. Essentially, if they can perform at an All-Star level Judge will post some massive counting stats.

Ad

Google Gemini believes that the Yankees lineup could help Aaron Judge push for another MVP (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

Like Shohei Ohtani, the program believes that if Aaron Judge can remain healthy and in the lineup, he could easily clear 45 home runs yet again. He is also expected to clear 100 RBI yet again this year.

Ad

The program believes that Aaron Judge could break his own home run record in 2025 (Photo Source: Google Gemini)

Bold Prediction: Not only will Judge have another strong season in terms of power, but the AI program believes that the New York Yankees slugger will once again set a new American League single-season home run record by hitting 64 homers. If he can do that, there is no denying that he will add more hardware to his personal trophy case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback