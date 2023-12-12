We asked AI to predict what Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers tenure could look like (& its prophecy will be music to a lot of fans)

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the biggest star in baseball. Not only does the two-time MVP continually turn heads with his performances on the field, but his recent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers is like nothing fans and experts have ever seen before.

The two-way sensation signed the richest contract in North American sports history, inking a ten-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, Shohei Ohtani joins the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to form arguably the greatest trio in MLB history.

That being said, there have been a number of super teams throughout sports history that have failed to live up to the hype surrounding them. So, in order to best predict how Ohtani's tenure will play out with the Dodgers, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Bard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Google Bard believes that Shohei Ohtani could lead the Dodgers to a World Series title

Although this may have seemed like an obvious possibility, the artificial intelligence program believes that Ohtani could be the missing piece for the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure yet another World Series title.

AI believes Shohei Ohtani could help the Dodgers win another World Series title

Google Bard believes that the addition of Ohtani could lead to not only team success but also individual success. The program believes that given the resources and talent in the Dodgers organization, Ohtani could find himself with an opportunity to win yet another MVP award, even a Cy Young Award.

The program did note, however, that given the superstar's injury track record, there is a chance that he may not be able to maintain his effectiveness to deliver as a two-way star.

Google Bard also predicts that his off-field impact could also be sizable

Artificial intelligence also predicts that his impact with the Los Angeles Dodgers could extend well beyond the confines of the team. The program predicted that excelling with one of the most popular franchises in the MLB could help his profile as a global icon continue to grow.

Google Bard believes that Shohei Ohtani could have a global impact on the game of baseball

Google Bard believes that the former Los Angeles Angels star's impact on baseball could help young athletes decide to pick up the game. However, with the extra spotlight placed upon him, the program believes that he will need to adapt to more scrutiny and focus placed on his performances.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.