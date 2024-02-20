Mike Trout is still with the LA Angels even though his fellow teammate and starman, Shohei Ohtani, left the ballclub this offseason due to the Halos' inadequacies of not being able to claim any silverware. Trout signed a monstrous free agent deal with the Angels back in 2019, which stood at $426.5 million over 12 years.

The 32-year-old has been struggling to put the pedal to the metal on the West Coast as injuries have largely overshadowed his baseball career recently. Despite reaffirming his commitment to the ballclub, he doesn't sideline the idea of getting traded in the future:

"The easy way out is just ask for a trade. There might be a time. Maybe. I really haven't thought about this. But when I signed that contract, I'm loyal. I want to win a championship here.

"The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction [than] bailing out and just taking an easy way out. So, I think that's been my mindset. Maybe down the road if something's changed, but that's been my mindset ever since the trade speculations came up."

AI predicts Mike Trout's next landing spot should star slugger get traded before the end of his current contract

Google Gemini AI predicted the possible landing spots for Mike Trout amidst his current contractual situation with the Halos. Trout is a go-getter and has previously voiced his desire to win a World Series.

Considering the situation, Google Gemini AI believes ballclubs like the New York Yankees, LA Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox become large market contenders for the superstar, while underdogs like the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres possess an outside chance of trading for him, should the LA Angels aim to look for a trade deal.

Notably, Trout still has seven years and over $300 million remaining on his current contract.

Trout expressed his optimism that the Angels should be able to acquire from the available player pool in free agency, which includes National League Cy Young champion Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger, left-hander Jordan Montgomery and third baseman Matt Chapman.

In his most recent interview conducted on Monday at Spring Training, Trout vowed to keep giving his all for the Halos in 2024.

Mike Trout is coming off a poor season in which he missed almost half of it due to a broken hamate bone. He ended the season on the injured list, finishing at .263/.367/.490 with 18 homers and 44 RBIs in 82 games after breaking his hand early in July. He returned for one game in August.

The last time Mike Trout played over 140 games in a season was in 2016, and since then, he has found it difficult to stay healthy for the maximum part of a season. Despite a no-trade clause in his contract, if a trade deal should happen, it will have to be approved by Trout himself; therefore, Google Gemini AI also thinks its highly unlikely Trout could be leaving the Angels anytime soon.

