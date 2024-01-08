We asked AI to predict which team will end up signing Roki Sasaki (& its reply isn't going to please most MLB fans)

The Major League Baseball (MLB) has witnessed several big moves for Japanese players in the recent past and young pitching sensation Roki Sasaki could be another player who has expressed an interest in playing for the Major League teams.

Sasaki currently represents the Chiba Lotte Marines in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) but has reportedly asked the Japanese side to post him next offseason. He caught global attention after throwing a 19-strikeout perfect game in 2022.

As the market for Japanese players hots up, we asked AI (Google's Bard) to predict the team that could sign Sasaki and the response named the Los Angeles Dodgers as his next probable destination.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AI's response on Sasaki's next team

If Sasaki does end up signing for the Dodgers, it would frustrate fans of other MLB teams as the NL West side has already gotten their hands on two high-profile Japanese stars, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In fact, the AI's response suggested that Ohtani and Yamamoto's ground-breaking deals with the Dodgers are going to play a pivotal role in influencing Sasaki's move to the 2020 World Series winners.

However, several other factors could decide his next destination after leaving the NPB. The 22-year-old is reportedly looking for a team who are intent on winning, and the Dodgers' ambition aligns with his aspirations.

Dodgers rotation will boast several options with Roki Sasaki's signing

Despite the addition of Tyler Glasnow and coveted Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers are still looking to strengthen their rotation, and the addition of the youngster could prove be a long-term replacement for someone like Clayton Kershaw.

Additionally, finance plays a major role in the pursuit of someone as young and talented as Sasaki. Even though the Dodgers have splashed a fair bit of cash on the trio of Ohtani, Glasnow, and Yamamoto, Ohtani's deferred contract allows them enough wiggle room to make other major additions to the already star-studded roster.

AI's response on Sasaki's next team

However, Bard's response also included other potential MLB teams, namely the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets, as the young Japanese pitcher's probable next destination.

Both the Mets and Padres can use a young versatile pitcher like Sasaki to add flair to their current rotation.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.