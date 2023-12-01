We asked AI to predict which team will sign Cody Bellinger in free agency (& its prophecy may surprise you)

Although Shohei Ohtani is the most coveted offensive weapon on the market, Cody Bellinger might be number two, as per AI.

Bellinger signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs last offseason to prove himself as a viable star player in the MLB. He did just that, hitting a career-best .307 batting average with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

"I've got a lot of years left, and I want to make those years just as great." Cody Bellinger joins #MLBTonight after winning 2023 NL Comeback Player of the Year." - @MLBNetwork

Now, after only securing a one-year contract last year, the former National League MVP is expected to sign a long-term deal that could be valued at around $200 million. It was an incredible gamble for Cody Bellinger, which is now expected to pay off handsomely on the open market.

With the MLB Winter Meetings rapidly approaching, it may not be long before fans will see which team lands Bellinger. There's no indication which team has the edge when it comes to signing the power-hitting outfielder, so we turned to artificial intelligence to come up with the ideal landing spot.

Google Bard believes that a return to the Chicago Cubs is the ideal fit for Bellinger

According to Google Bard, the artificial intelligence believes that a return to the Chicago Cubs may be the ideal landing spot for both parties.

The program explained that not only has the team already shown their faith in his abilities in the past, but given the fact that the Cubs are looking to contend next season, it makes sense.

The Cubs' need for a left-handed batting makes re-signing Cody Bellinger a perfect choice. The problem comes with the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, as the Cubs are one of the teams heavily invested in signing the two-time MVP. Bellinger's future with Chicago may depend on Ohtani's free agency.

Cody Bellinger has been linked to several clubs this offseason, which could drive his price

Even though it makes sense for Bellinger to return to the Chicago Cubs, the fact that he's coveted by several teams could force the team to pay up to bring him back.

The veteran slugger has been linked to a number of contenders, including the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants.

