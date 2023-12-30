We asked AI to predict which team will sign Joey Votto in free agency (& its prophecy makes perfect sense)

Joey Votto is a free agent for the first time in his career after the Cincinnati Reds declined his option following the 2023 season. It has been seemingly strange for the veteran slugger, who compared the feeling to being stuck in outer space.

While the market will not be too strong for the 17-year veteran as his career is winding down, he still has some left in the tank. This leads us to explore which team may sign Votto this winter.

AI believes the Toronto Blue Jays have the best shot at signing Joey Votto

AI Google Bard

AI points to the Toronto Blue Jays as the top team to sign Joey Votto. For starters, Votto is an Ontario, Canada native, and signing with the Blue Jays would give him a shot to play in front of his home country.

On top of being born in Canada, the Blue Jays also need a left-handed designated hitter heading into the 2024 season. Votto would provide balance to a primarily right-handed lineup.

Votto is coming off a season where he appeared in 65 games, hitting .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. He missed the first half of the season as he was rehabbing from his shoulder surgery in 2022.

Another reason the Blue Jays seem like a likely destination for Votto is his positional flexibility. His ability to DH and play first base gives Toronto some flexibility throughout the season. Votto could give Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rest while he picks up the slack at 1B.

Guerrero Jr. played in all but six games last season. While he made his third consecutive All-Star game appearance, he finished the season two points shy of a career-low batting average.

One last reason AI sees Toronto as the top team to sign Joey Votto is their willingness to spend. They have made the postseason in three of the last four seasons but have been eliminated in the Wild Card round each time. They need another player or two to take the team over the hump.

Toronto has already signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a two-year deal and Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year contract. Signing Votto would not be earth-shattering, but it would continue to help shape this roster.

The bigger question Blue Jays fans should concern themselves with is whether Matt Chapman is returning. After declining his qualifying offer, he is currently a free agent, and he would be a tough piece to lose.

