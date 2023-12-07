As the MLB offseason unfolds, the anticipation surrounding free-agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery has reached its peak. We turned to Google Bard, the AI oracle, to predict which team would secure Montgomery’s services. The answer provided is likely to leave some fans elated and others disappointed as the Texas Rangers emerge as the frontrunners in this high-stakes bidding war.

We asked AI to predict which team was most likely to sign Jordan Montgomery. This was its response

Google Bard’s prediction is rooted in several key factors that point to the Rangers as the most probable destination for Montgomery. Firstly, strong mutual interest between the player and the team is highlighted in multiple reports, suggesting a genuine desire from both parties to reach an agreement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Montgomery had a successful stint with the Rangers in 2023

Jordan Montgomery’s successful stint with the Texas Rangers in 2023 plays a pivotal role in the prediction. His impressive performance during the playoffs, boasting a 2.9 ERA, contributed significantly to the team’s World Series run. This success establishes a connection between Montgomery and the Rangers’ system, making a reunion a logical next step.

Jordan Montgomery was instrumental in helping the Texas Rangers achieve glory in the 2023 World Series.

He feels familiar with the team and organization

The familiarity and comfort Montgomery has with the organization, coaching staff, and players further enhance the appeal of the Rangers as his potential landing spot.

Having already played for the team, Montgomery can seamlessly integrate into the roster, fostering a comfortable environment for optimal performance.

The Rangers have the means to offer a substantial sum

Financial strength and the Rangers’ active pursuit of pitching reinforcements further solidify their position in the Montgomery sweepstakes.

With the team actively looking to bolster their starting rotation and possessing the financial resources to offer a competitive contract, the Rangers emerge as a strong contender for Montgomery’s signature.

Having withdrawn from Shohei Ohtani, they can now focus on re-signing Montgomery

Recent developments, including the Rangers withdrawing from the Shohei Ohtani pursuit, further strengthen their case as the frontrunners. The strategic shift suggests a focused effort to secure Montgomery’s services, heightening the likelihood of a reunion.

Having withdrawn from the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, the Rangers can now fully focus on strengthening their rotations, especially through resigning Montgomery.

While other teams like the New York Mets and New York Yankees also express interest, the convergence of factors and recent developments make the Texas Rangers the most probable destination for Jordan Montgomery in free agency. As the offseason drama continues, fans eagerly await the resolution of this AI-predicted saga.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.