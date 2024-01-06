We asked AI to predict the team that will sign Trevor Bauer (& the response will ruffle a few feathers)

Trevor Bauer is looking to return to the big leagues after spending a year in Japan's NPB. In 2021, the former Cy Young Award winner was suspended and eventually let go by the Los Angeles Dodgers for violating the league's policy on domestic violence.

In a recent interview, Bauer stated that he and his agents have talked to teams this offseason about a potential contract. However, no teams or details were mentioned in the interview.

With the possibility of Bauer returning to Major League Baseball, we asked AI to predict which team may sign him.

Who could Trevor Bauer sign with?

AI Google Bard

When reviewing Trevor Bauer's case, it is a tricky one. He certainly has the talent to be a big-league pitcher, but are teams willing to anger some within their fanbase to sign him?

AI Google Bard

AI sees the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers as the top two teams to sign Bauer. For the Rangers, they are coming off a World Series season and have the means to sign a big-time contract.

For LA, they always have the means to sign anybody. Just look at the offseason they have had so far. But worries of fan criticism could take him off the table for both teams.

AI Google Bard

Another team AI points to is the Minnesota Twins. They could use an arm or two heading into the 2024 season. They lost Sonny Gray in free agency, and Kenta Maeda could also be lost in free agency.

AI Google Bard

For dark horse candidates, AI could see the San Francisco Giants or St. Louis Cardinals making some noise. However, the Giants have financial limitations, and the Cardinals may be hesitant due to his off-field issues.

AI Google Bard

The New York Mets are another dark horse candidate that could surprise some. They need another starting pitcher heading into the new season and have the financial ability to do so.

AI Google Bard

Bauer is not the most popular player in the game, and signing him could greatly test fans' commitment to the team. He will not be somebody any front office will rush to sign a contract.

For a team considering signing Trevor Bauer, they must do their research. Would acquiring him separate the fanbase, or is he somebody who will tremendously help the squad?

AI Google Bard

Teams will also have to watch the ongoing legal proceedings involving Trevor Bauer. Currently, he has an active civil case against a woman in Arizona.

