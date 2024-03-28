We asked AI to predict who will win 2024 Opening Day game between Astros & Yankees (& the answer might disappoint New York fans)

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will face off in what was supposed to be a quality matchup between two of the best pitchers in MLB history. Injuries have thrown that out the window, but there's still plenty of talent on both sides and a budding rivalry that has played out many times in the playoffs. Predicting who will win this game is a difficult task.

However, we decided to ask Google Bard, an AI, which team would win. It had a lot of reasons for making its selection, and that selection is sure to upset one half of the fans watching this game.

AI predicts Astros Yankees Opening Day

Google Bard picked the Houston Astros to defeat the New York Yankees. Gerrit Cole's absence is a big reason why. If he were pitching, the team would be in safe, dependable hands. He would likely also provide a slight advantage even over Justin Verlander.

The fact that Nestor Cortes, who is coming back from an injury-riddled and downright disappointing 2023 season is less than inspiring. The Astros are also missing an ace, but the backup options have fewer questions marks according to Bard.

Another factor that the AI believes will play a role is the sheer strength and experience of the Astros' lineup. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez (two named by Bard) and others have playoff experience and know how to win big games.

They're also among the league's most talented hitters. The Yankees have good hitters, too, but the edge here again goes to Houston.

Yordan Alvarez may lead the Astros to a win

The final deciding factor is just the location. The Astros get to host this game, which gives them a slight advantage. It's hard to go on the road and beat good teams, so the Yankees are behind the eight ball already.

However, as a silver lining to any Yankees fans, the game still has to be played. The Astros might have a strong lineup, but they don't have Aaron Judge or Juan Soto. The AI may not believe in them, but they could still win.

