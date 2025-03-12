We asked AI to predict the winner of Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: Here's what it had to say

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are the two lucky teams to open up the 2025 MLB season. The two sides will meet for a two-game series in Tokyo on March 18 and 19.

It is shaping up to be an exciting matchup with all the Japanese players on both teams. Fans will get a chance to see the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shota Imanaga, Seiya Suzuki, and more.

With the way the two teams are looking, it could certainly be a tight ballgame. We asked Google Gemini AI who they thought had the better chances in Tokyo, and it had a lot to say.

Google Gemini AI

The series will come down to a lot of factors, including player performance, team chemistry, the pitching matchups, and injuries. Each team will also have to have a good amount of luck on their side to take two.

For Game 1, the pitching matchup will be between Yamamoto and Imanaga. That could end up being a pitcher's duel with how well both pitchers performed during the 2024 season.

Game 2's starters have not been announced yet, but many assume Sasaki will get the ball for the Dodgers. All eyes will be on him if he is on the bump for his first MLB start in his home country.

Google Gemini AI

Unfortunately, AI could not decide on a winner for this series. In its eyes, it could go either way, or the two teams could split the series by winning a game apiece.

Cubs and Dodgers set to play multiple exhibition games ahead of Tokyo Series

Los Angeles Dodgers - Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Photo via IMAGN)

Before the Cubs and Dodgers meet in the Tokyo Dome, they will play a few exhibition games. Each team will have two games to prepare before they kick off the new season.

The Cubs will play against the Hanshin Tigers on March 14 at 11 p.m. ET. They will then take on the Yomiuri Giants at 6 a.m. ET on March 16. The Dodgers will play a doubleheader on March 15. They face off against the Yomiuri at 6 a.m. ET and then take on Hanshin at 11 p.m. ET.

After that, the show everyone has been waiting for will commence. It will be loud in the Tokyo Dome for both games as the Japanese faithful are sure to come out in full support of their MLB heroes.

